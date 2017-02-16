U.S. envoy Haley: U.S. supports 2-state Israel-Palestinian solution

UNITED NATIONS – U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley says the United States absolutely supports a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and anyone who thinks it doesn’t is in “error.”

The Trump administration’s new U.N. envoy told reporters Thursday that “we are thinking out of the box as well, which is: What does it take to bring these two sides to the table? What do we need to have them agree on?”

“First of all, we absolutely support a two-state solution. Anyone who says the U.S. doesn’t support a two–state solution … that would be an error. We absolutely support a two-state solution, but we are thinking out of the box as well, which is: What does it take to bring these to sides to the table? What do we need to have them agree on? At the end of the day, the solution to what is going to bring peace in the Middle East is going to come from the Israelis and the Palestinian authorities. The U.S. is just there to support the process.”

Haley’s comments were far more forceful in support of a two-state solution than President Donald Trump’s on Wednesday. He said: “I’m looking at two-state and one-state, and I like the one that both parties like.”

Haley said the solution to the conflict has to come from the Israelis and Palestinians but she stressed: “We absolutely support a two-state solution.”

Also on Thursday, the United Nations and the Arab League on Thursday issued a joint statement in support of the establishment of a Palestinian state, exposing a rift with President Donald Trump, who says it’s up to Israel and the Palestinians to agree on the form of a final settlement.

After a meeting in Cairo, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Arab League Chief Ahmed Aboul-Gheit said they agreed the two-state solution is “the only way to achieve comprehensive and just settlement to the Palestinian cause.”

As CBS News foreign affairs analyst Pam Falk reports, Haley is coming to the U.N. with a mission to stick up for Israel.

After their meeting Wednesday, both Mr. Trump and Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu conceded their differences on some matters. Still, it was one of the friendliest of exchanges the two countries have seen in years, Falk notes.

What hasn’t changed much, both leaders agree, is the reset needed at the United Nations.

In charge of that shift is the president’s U.N. envoy, Ambassador Haley, who made clear in her testimony at her Senate confirmation hearing that she won’t be going to the U.N. to “abstain when the U.N. seeks to create an international environment that encourages boycotts of Israel.”

The U.N.’s anti-Israel bias came into the spotlight just before President Obama left office, when the U.S. changed decades of policy by allowing a U.N. Security Council resolution to pass that called for an immediate halt to settlement building in occupied Palestinian territory, and said those settlements have no legal validity. On this question, Haley was clear: She committed to reject any measures that were unfair to Israel. And so far, she has kept that promise.

Israel’s Ambassador to the U.N., Danny Danon, gave her a warm welcome: “Looking forward to a new era of close Israeli-U.S. cooperation,” he said.