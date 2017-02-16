Update on Beaulieu plant closing in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, Alabama (WDEF) Beaulieu of America updates their progress on partially closing a large manufacturing operation in Bridgeport, Alabama.

The company announced their decision to stop the extrusion, cabling and heat set operations at the plant.

The pellet portion will remain open.

The Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification list now says a total of 359 employees will be affected, which is slightly less than first predicted.

The company is on track to close the operations by the end of March, instead of the beginning of the month.

Some of the workers will be shifted to other Beaulieu jobs

The plant was the second largest employer in Bridgeport.