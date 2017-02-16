Walker County Sheriff’s Office investigates cattle killing case

WALKER COUNTY, Ga. (WDEF) — The Walker County Sheriff’s Office is investigating who is responsible for killing cattle at a Kensington family farm.

Two times a day Wesley Butler feeds his cattle. Earlier this week he opened the fence and found something shocking.

“We come over here Monday morning and they killed two of them,” Butler said.

One of the cows was found slaughtered and skinned by a hay bale, the other one was killed and left in front of the barn.

“We sell some of them to eat and this is a big loss of us,” Butler said.

Some of the cows here were unharmed.

“We moved the other four because we didn’t want to take no chances of somebody doing the same thing to them,” Butler said.

Walker County Sheriff Steve Wilson says the person responsible could face felony charges.

“It just appears that it was a malicious inhumane act that I would describe,” Sheriff Wilson said.

He says they are looking for leads to come in.

“We do know that there was a suspicious compact dull green looking car in the area riding up and down the road a few days prior to this,” Sheriff Wilson said.

Butler hopes the people responsible will be caught so it doesn’t happen to anyone else.

“You don’t expect nothing like this to happen, you know,” Butler said.

If you have any information on this case, you are asked to contact the Walker County CID unit at 706-638-1909 or Detective Andy Cash at 706-639-0898.