Weather Update: Thursday Morning, February 16, 2017

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) –  Frosty Start, Then Some Warmer Days Ahead!

Clear skies will continue through the morning with cold temperatures.  Lows will fall into the upper 20’s to around 30.

After a frosty start, lots of sunshine for Thursday and Friday both, with great looking weather!

Highs Thursday in the mid to upper 50’s and into the mid 60’s in many areas by Friday afternoon.

More clouds for Saturday with only a few passing showers and highs near 61.  Warmer for Sunday with some sunshine, & highs in the upper 60’s  The very mild weather will continue through the beginning of next week with highs around 70 to 72 on Monday and Tuesday.

More clouds later Tuesday and Wednesday with a few showers possible for the middle of next week.

Have A Great Thursday!

 

 

