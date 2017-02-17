CHI Memorial surgeons recognized for Hidden Scar Breast Cancer Surgery

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – CHI Memorial is pleased to announce Betsy Washburn, M.D., breast surgical oncologist at the MaryEllen Locher Breast Center, and Mark Brzezienski, M.D., FACS, director of plastic and reconstructive surgery at the MaryEllen Locher Breast Center and plastic surgeon at The Plastic Surgery Group, have been recognized as Hidden Scar trained surgeons for Hidden Scar™ Breast Cancer Surgery.

They are the second breast surgeon/plastic surgeon team in the country, and the only team in the Southeast, to perform this advanced approach to breast cancer surgery that hides scars, minimizing the daily emotional reminder of a breast cancer diagnosis. Drs. Washburn and Brzezienski are expanding options for women in the Chattanooga area with a procedure that effectively treats cancer while optimizing cosmetic results.

Breast cancer is the most common cancer in women, other than skin cancer, according to the American Cancer Society (ACS). Many women are not aware of all the surgical options available, including minimally invasive approaches that can help restore their self-image and allow them to begin the emotional healing process. Hidden Scar Breast Cancer Surgery allows Dr. Washburn to remove the cancerous tissue through a single incision made in an inconspicuous area, preserving the natural shape of the breast while reducing visible scarring. This technique also allows Dr. Brzezienski to create breast reconstruction results comparable to those of cosmetic breast surgery.

“This technique repositions the mastectomy scar, allowing the breast to be reconstructed in a way that hides the scar from a woman’s downward gaze,” says Dr. Brzezienski. “We don’t want to lose sight of the initial reason for the surgery, but strive for a marriage of surgical and reconstructive techniques that results in the best outcome medically and cosmetically for each woman.”

“Dr. Brzezienski and I work as a team to provide the best result for each woman,” says Dr. Washburn. “A breast cancer diagnosis can be traumatic. We want to do everything we can to lessen the psychological and emotional impact and help women move forward on their journey toward survivorship.”

Patients who undergo this approach experience optimal clinical and cosmetic outcomes, and are at no higher risk of recurrence than patients who undergo any other surgical technique.

*Photo by CHI Memorial