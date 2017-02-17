Baylor Beats Rival McCallie 73-54

Chattanooga-(WDEF) Baylor beat rival McCallie 73-54 on Friday night in front of a packed house at the Red Raiders Duke Arena.
The Red Raiders went up ten late in the second quarter on a lay-up from Patrick Urey.
But McCallie chipped away at the lead and trailed only 38-33 at halftime.
The Blue Tornado started the third quarter on a 9-0 run.
A three-pointer from Mac Hunt put McCallie up 42-38.
Baylor got their groove back.
Urey scored on a spinning bank shot just before the third quarter horn sounded.
That made it 53-45 Red Raiders going to the fourth.
Wasn’t long before Baylor pushed the lead to 15 as they went on to knock off McCallie 73-54.
