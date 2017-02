CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – Bradley County investigators are looking for an Alzheimer’s patient.

Tommy Whaley disappeared at 3:30 PM on Thursday afternoon.

They believe he was driving a 2006 Saturn Vue with a Veteran tag displayed, TAG #: V0767.

The 69 year old was last seen wearing a dark colored t-shirt, blue jeans and a veteran ball cap.

If you have any information on Tommy Whaley, please contact the Bradley County Criminal Investigations Division at 423-728-7336.