Ethics panel finds ex-lawmaker violated harassment rules

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – A House ethics panel has found that former Republican Rep. Mark Lovell violated the Legislature’s sexual harassment policy before resigning from the body this week.

The Tennessean reports that the investigative memo does not detail the specific allegations against Lovell but that it confirms that the House Ethics Subcommittee found the former lawmaker guilty.

Lovell denied any misconduct in a statement issued on Friday but also issued an apology for what a spokeswoman called “any actions that may have been misconstrued as harassment.”

Republican Rep. Steve McDaniel of Parker’s Crossroads is the chairman of the House Ethics Committee. He tells the paper that the chamber can’t mete out any punishment because Lovell has resigned.

Lovell was first elected to the suburban Shelby County seat in November.