Go behind the scenes of “Homeland” as spy thriller returns to U.S.

Showtime’s critically acclaimed series “Homeland” is now in its sixth season. It tackles topical plots lines on national security and terrorism. After spending the last few seasons abroad, the spy thriller is refocusing on – well, the homeland.

When “CBS This Morning: Saturday” co-host Alex Wagner visited the set in Manhattan’s Chinatown, the cast and crew were busy filming an upcoming episode. Set amid all the activity was a Greek Orthodox church, where Wagner sat down with stars Claire Danes and Mandy Patinkin.

