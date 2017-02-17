Hamilton County School Board votes on ownership of land

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – The Hamilton County School Board voted to give the city of East Ridge control of a facility on 12 acres of land.

The facility was originally owned by Hamilton County, but with a unanimous vote, the ownership now lies with the city of East Ridge. It includes two softball fields, a track, a stadium and 4 tennis courts.

The city has already started work on the project.

Scott Miller, East Ridge’s City Manager, said “We started today. We are out there today doing an assessment of the properties. We are getting the irrigation, fertilizing the fields, bringing in dirt, leveling the outfields, handling some rebuilding, and touching up of the infields for the two ball fields. That’s what we started on first, and then we will move to the soccer fields.”

The baseball and soccer fields should be finished in 3 to 4 weeks.

The complex as a whole should be done by the fall.