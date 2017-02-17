Heritage Girls Fall 48-45 to Madison Co in State Tournament Opener

Ringgold, GA-(WDEF) The Heritage girls lost to Madison County 48-45 on Friday in the opening round of the state tournament.

This was a tight game the entire way. The score was tied at 20 at halftime.

With Heritage down four in the final period, Ansley Bice stepped up with two big three-pointers as the Lady Generals

went up by two.

The Lady Generals were up 45-44 with 25 seconds left when the Red Raiders Sydney Armstrong scored inside to put Madison Co up one.

Heritage turned the ball over on their next series, and they fouled Adryanan Maxwell. Maxwell went to the line and made

both foul shots with just over eight seconds to play.

The Lady Generals had a chance to tie it, but Tori Harvey missed a three at the buzzer.

Heritage finishes their season with a 25-4 record.