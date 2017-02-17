Is this app being used to leak sensitive White House info?

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Apps like Confide are reportedly being used in Washington to leak embarrassing or sensitive information to journalists. Messages sent on Confide are automatically deleted, leaving virtually no paper trail. That makes it very appealing at a time when people are afraid not only of being hacked, but also being swept up in President Trump’s promised crackdown on leakers, reports CBS News correspondent Vladimir Duthiers. 

Jon Brod didn’t set out to make a leaking app, but that’s apparently what Confide has become.

Play Video

CBSN

Trump talks “leaks to the media” in press conference

President Trump blamed the downfall of former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn on “leaks to the media” during a press conference on Thursd…

Watch the full story on “CBS This Morning” at around 7:40 a.m. ET.

Share:

Related Videos

9 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Dalton State Ends Two Game Skid With Win Over Middle Georgia
Read More»
9 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
HCDE Meeting to Decide on Priority List for Improving Schools
Read More»
13 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Walker County Sheriff’s Office investigates cattle killing case
Read More»

Comment on this Story

More News»
News 12 Now