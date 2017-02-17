Is this app being used to leak sensitive White House info?

Apps like Confide are reportedly being used in Washington to leak embarrassing or sensitive information to journalists. Messages sent on Confide are automatically deleted, leaving virtually no paper trail. That makes it very appealing at a time when people are afraid not only of being hacked, but also being swept up in President Trump’s promised crackdown on leakers, reports CBS News correspondent Vladimir Duthiers.

Jon Brod didn’t set out to make a leaking app, but that’s apparently what Confide has become.

