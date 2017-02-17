Man charged with arson in deadly Alabama fire

SUMITON, Ala. (AP) – Authorities say a 27-year-old man is charged with arson in a fire that killed an elderly woman and injured a firefighter in Walker County.

Police in Sumiton say Ryan Glen Park Phillips is accused of setting a fire that engulfed a mobile home on Valentine’s Day.

Asked about the fire as he was led to a police car Thursday, Phillips provided a one-word answer to WVTM-TV: “Drugs.” He also says he is sorry for the victim’s family.

Authorities say an elderly woman died in her mobile home after someone spread gasoline and set it afire. Her son was able to escape.

Officials haven’t released the victim’s name since forensic testing isn’t complete.

The name of a firefighter who was hurt while battling the blaze also hasn’t been made public.

