Neil Gorsuch confirmation hearing begins March 20

The Senate Judiciary Committee will kick off the confirmation hearing for President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch on March 20.

In a statement Thursday, Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, said he expects the hearing to last three to four days. Opening statement will take place on that Monday, and questioning of Gorsuch will begin the following day.

“Judge Gorsuch has met every demand placed on him by the Minority. He’s a mainstream judge. He’s displayed independence,” Grassley said. “He’s met with dozens of senators who have nothing but positive things to say. He is well-qualified and respected. He worked diligently to return the bipartisan questionnaire. It’s time for him to have the opportunity to speak for himself before the Judiciary Committee.”

The committee said that there will also be testimony from outside legal experts and the American Bar Association.

Mr. Trump announced his decision late last month to nominate Gorsuch to the Supreme Court seat that’s been left vacant for a year after the sudden death of Justice Antonin Scalia. Gorsuch has served as a judge on the Denver-based 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. He has spent the last few weeks meeting with senators from both parties.

This is the first nominee the Judiciary Committee will consider for the seat since Senate Republicans decided not to consider President Obama’s nominee, Merrick Garland, last year, arguing that the nominee should be determined by the outcome of the presidential election.