Sara Ramirez calls out ABC for “biphobia”

Actress Sara Ramirez is speaking out against her former employer, ABC, and calling the network biphobic.

The former “Grey’s Anatomy” star took to Twitter to air her grievances about lines on “The Real O’Neals” that joked about bisexuality. She said, “WORDS MATTER.PLEASE SIGN this petition 2 @ABCNetwork protesting biphobia in @TheRealONeals,” and linked to the petition.

According to a Change.org petition, the character Kenny wonders, “Oh, God. Here we go. Webbed toes? Money problems? Or worse … bisexual?!” The petition also mentions another time when the show portrayed a bi character as promiscuous.

Ramirez, whose character on “Grey’s Anatomy” was bisexual and is also bisexual in real life, specifically called out ABC.

She tweeted, “As someone who worked 4 them 4 10 years+,am truly disheartened & disappointed quite frankly.I will invest my brand where I’m respected.

“Dear @ABCNetwork @TheRealONeals :own it,address it,clarify it,empower our #Queer #Bisexual youth & community w/accurate positive reflections.”

Organization Parents, Families and Friends of Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender People (PFLAG), which partnered with “The Real O’Neals” on the episode, said they “should have done better” in a statement: “We should have caught it and we blew it. We should have done better and we will definitely do better next time.”

Ramirez asked, “While @PFLAG response was amazing,where is network’s response?”

The actress pinned a tweet encouraging fans to educate themselves on bisexuality and the challenges bisexual youth face.