Southwest, Frontier airliners clip wings at Phoenix airport

PHOENIX – Two airliners clipped wings at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport Thursday night, reports CBS Phoenix affiliate KPHO-TV.

The airport says a Frontier Airlines plane was pushing back from a gate when it “clipped the wings” of a Southwest Airlines aircraft that was taxiing to a gate.

Airport crews said there was a fuel leak due to the collision.

No one was hurt.

Megan Whor was on the Southwest flight.

“It took me a second to release what happened,” Whor told KPHO.

She said her plane had more damage than Frontier’s did.

“It felt like a speed bump more than anything else,” Whor said.

She said everyone remained calm and the pilot was informative and polite.

Frontier said there were 163 passengers on its Flight 765, an Airbus A320, along with six crew members. The flight was to head to Denver and had been cleared to push back from the gate, the carrier said. Passengers were being put on other flight.

Southwest Airlines said its Flight 4182 had just arrived from Oklahoma City with 174 passengers on board. The plane was going to continue on to Denver, but the airline said it’s out of service for repairs. Passengers were being put on another plane.