Trump speaks at unveiling of Boeing 787 Dreamliner — live updates

1:05 p.m. President Trump is scheduled to speak at the unveiling of the new Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft in North Charleston, South Carolina. He tweeted this morning that he was looking forward to talking about jobs and spending time at the plant.

The president’s visit comes a day after Boeing workers at the plant overwhelmingly voted against unionizing. The Associated Press reported that among the 2,800 workers who voted, almost 74 percent voted against union representation.

The revamped airliner will seat 330 passengers and hold 15 percent more cargo than another 787. It will be built at the Boeing plant in Charleston.

Boeing says the pressurization of the plane helps reduce jet lag and make the flying experience more comfortable, with larger windows and technology to avoid turbulence.

CBS News’ Kris Van Cleave contributed to this live blog.