Weather Update: Friday Morning, February 17, 2017

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – Frosty Start, Then A Warmer Temperature Trend!

Skies will stay clear through the morning with lows back in the low to mid 30’s. Some areas hit the upper 20’s.

Then, lots of sunshine for Friday with some great looking weather and highs back in the mid & upper 60’s. Some clouds will move back in from the Southwest Friday night into Saturday morning. As a result, it won’t be as cold with lows in the low 40’s. Those lows will be set not long after midnight.

More clouds for Saturday with only a few late morning & early afternoon showers passing through, and highs near 60.

Warmer and drier for Sunday with some sunshine returning and highs back in the upper 60’s. The warm weather will continue through the beginning of next week with highs around 70 to 72 on Monday and Tuesday and possibly Wednesday as well.

Lots of clouds through the middle of next week, but most of the weather will stay to our South through next Thursday.

Have A Great Weekend!