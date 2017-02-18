Calif. man sentenced to nearly 40 years for revenge porn

LOS ANGELES — Authorities said a 20-year-old Rosemead man has been sentenced to nearly 40 years behind bars for distributing revenge porn and extorting young girls for nude photos, CBS Los Angeles reports.

Cesar Mauricio Estrada-Davila, AKA Cesar Estrada, pleaded no contest on Feb. 15 to a total of 38 felony counts: one count of lewd act upon a child; 21 counts of distributing or showing child or youth pornography to a minor and 16 counts of possession of child or youth pornography, according to the LA County District Attorney’s Office.

Estrada-Davila was sentenced Friday to 39 years and 8 months in prison.

As a result of the plea, Estrada also must register as a sex offender for the remainder of his life.

Deputy DA’s Scott Yang and Steven Mac of the Antelope Valley Branch prosecuted the case.

According to testimony at his preliminary hearing, Estrada-Davila found his victims on social media between January and April 2015. The defendant told the victims he was a modeling agent who could make them famous. Estrada then asked the victims to send him pictures of themselves in their underwear, prosecutors said.

Once Estrada-Davila received the images, he threatened to send the photos to their friends and family if they did not send him nude photos, according to court testimony.

Prosecutors said there were 21 female victims between the ages of 12 and 17 years old from California, Utah, Texas, Michigan, Washington, Colorado, Nevada and Florida.

The case was investigated by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Special Victims Bureau.