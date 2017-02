February 16, 2017, 7:35 AM | New research suggests doctors may eventually be able to predict autism at an age when treatment is more effective. It means the diagnosis may be possible in the first year of life, instead of the current range of two to four years. Researchers performed brain scans on babies considered high-risk because they have an older sibling with the disorder. Dr. David Agus joins “CBS This Morning” to discuss the findings.