Candidate forums held for local elections

Chattanooga, Tenn. (WDEF) — March elections are only a few weeks away and candidate forums are attracting higher attendance than before.

Neighborhood associations have started to gain steam when it comes to civil engagement.

Highland Park, Glenwood, Orchard Knob and Ridgedale hosted a candidate forum for districts 8 and 9 today.

Mayoral and city council candidates were in attendance.

Hot topics were about affordable housing and diversity.

“I want someone who is not afraid of the people, who’s a communicator and who is genuinely involved and wanting to improve these districts,” says Colleatha Thomas, an undecided voter.

Early voting for city elections has started already.