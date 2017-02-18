Candidate forums held for local elections

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:
Buy This Video

Tags: ,

Chattanooga, Tenn. (WDEF) — March elections are only a few weeks away and candidate forums are attracting higher attendance than before.

Neighborhood associations have started to gain steam when it comes to civil engagement.

Highland Park, Glenwood, Orchard Knob and Ridgedale hosted a candidate forum for districts 8 and 9 today.

Mayoral and city council candidates were in attendance.

Hot topics were about affordable housing and diversity.

“I want someone who is not afraid of the people, who’s a communicator and who is genuinely involved and wanting to improve these districts,” says Colleatha Thomas, an undecided voter.

Early voting for city elections has started already.

Share:

Related Videos

35 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
Republican Party Biennial has new officers
Read More»
1 day ago
0 Comments for this article
EPB Breaks Ground On Community Solar Project
Read More»
4 days ago
0 Comments for this article
Erlanger hosts organ donor families for National Donor Day
Read More»

Comment on this Story

More News»
News 12 Now