Dalton State Falls to William Carey in Top 20 NAIA Showdown

Dalton, GA-(WDEF) 5th ranked Dalton State lost to 17th ranked William Carey 78-75 on Saturday in a battle of top 20 NAIA teams at Mashburn Arena.

The Road Runners enjoyed a four point lead at halftime, and they pushed the lead to double digits midway through the second half.

Dalton State’s Isaiah Box energized the crowd with a slick, behind the back and through the legs dribble to kick start a fast-break that led to

an easy Road Runners lay-up.

It appeared Dalton State had all of the momentum after that play, but William Carey fought back, and once they grabbed the lead, they never gave it up.

The Crusaders pushed the advantage to double digits before settling for the 78-75 victory.