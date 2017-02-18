Dozens of people require police escorts in Memphis City Hall

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) – City officials have released a list of dozens of people who require police escorts in Memphis City Hall, including the mother of a 19-year-old black man shot by a white police officer and Black Lives Matter activists.

The list obtained Saturday by The Associated Press includes more than 75 people, some of whom are former employees or people accused of disorderly conduct, intimidation, harassment and making threats. Physical characteristics, such as race, height, and weight, accompany some of the names.

Included on the list is Mary Stewart, the mother of Darrius Stewart, who was fatally shot by Officer Connor Schilling in 2015.

In a statement, the city said the Memphis Police Department considers those on the list “a potential security risk,” but adds they are not banned from City Hall.

