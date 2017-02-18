Firefighters Carry Another Woman from Burning Home

Chattanooga, TN (WDEF) – Firefighters responded to a house fire at 1003 North Hickory Street shortly after 7:00am this morning. Upon arrival, heavy smoke was visible around the one-story home, with a man meeting fire crews in the front yard and informing them a woman was still inside.

As additional support arrived on the scene, firefighters made their way through the house, finding a unconscious 78-year-old woman in the bathroom and removed her from the house.

After administering CPR, the victim was transported to Erlanger Medical Center. An update on her condition is not currently available.

The fire appeared to have started in the kitchen and spread into the attic before the blaze was contained. The cause is under investigation.

Last Thursday, Chattanooga firefighters carried a woman out of a burning home on Highland Avenue. She was transported to a local hospital, but did not appear to have any fire-related injuries.

Photo Credit: Bruce Garner