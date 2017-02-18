Man dies after rushing security at Honolulu Airport, sources say

HONOLULU — A man died Saturday morning after allegedly breaching a TSA security checkpoint at the Honolulu International Airport, sources told CBS affiliate KGMB.

The man allegedly ran through a TSA checkpoint and punched a security agent trying to stop him, sources told KGMB. The suspect got through to the Airport Operations Area where planes dock.

Sources also say multiple agencies tried to capture him, but the suspect resisted. Authorities eventually cuffed and tried to shackle him.

The man then became unresponsive.

State Transportation Department spokesman Tim Sakahara tells the The Honolulu Star-Advertiser that efforts to revive him were made by the Honolulu Fire Department, EMS and Airport Rescue Fire Fighters.

The newspaper says the man was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Sakahara says one law enforcement officer with the Securitas firm was injured and has been taken to the hospital for treatment.

Honolulu police detectives are investigating the incident.