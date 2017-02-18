Man says he was robbed at gunpoint at his home

Chattanooga, Tenn. (WDEF) — Around 11 am Saturday morning, Chattanooga Police were called to the 5500 block of Clear Creek Road for a home invasion.

According to police, 24 year old Garrison Fogtman says the suspect woke Fogtman up and demanded money from him at gunpoint.

Police say the suspect took a phone and jacket from the victim’s home with the victim could not find any money.

After investigating, Chattanooga Police identified the suspect as 34 year old Theodore Jablonski and located him.

Police say Jablonski was wearing Fogtman’s jacket and in possession of Fogtman’s phone when he was located.

Authorities say Jablonski was also in possession of drugs, drug paraphernalia, and a handgun,

Chattanooga Police say Jablonski was arrested for Aggravated Robbery as well as for Possession of a Controlled Substance and taken to the Hamilton County Jail.