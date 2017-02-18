McMinnville Man Arrested on Homicide Charge

Cookeville, TN (WDEF) – A joint investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) and the McMinnville Police Department has resulted in the arrest of a McMinnville man charged with a homicide that occurred earlier this month.

TBI agents joined investigators on February 6th concerning the death of Barry Cole, 35, whose body was discovered inside an outbuilding at 100 Lind Street.

Information was obtained leading to the arrest of Wesley Lex Leverett, an acquaintance of Mr. Cole’s, as the individual responsible for the homicide.

Early this morning, Leverett was arrested and charged with one count of Criminal Homicide. He was booked into the Warren County Jail and is being held on a $1,000,000 bond.