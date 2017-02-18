Mocs Fall Into Fourth Place in SoCon After Loss to ETSU

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) – T.J. Cromer and A.J. Merriweather scored 15 points apiece to lead East Tennessee State to a 65-51 victory over Chattanooga on Saturday.

East Tennessee State (22-6, 12-3 Southern) has won four straight and eight of its last nine games, and pulled a half-game back of Furman atop the conference standings. The Buccaneers host the Paladins on Wednesday.

Tevin Glass added 10 points on 5-of-5 shooting for ETSU.

Tre’ McLean scored 11 points and Johnathan Burroughs-Cook had 10 for Chattanooga (19-8, 10-5), which had its two-game win streak snapped and falls to fourth place in the conference.

McLean’s 3-pointer gave the Mocs their last lead, 27-26, early in the second half. ETSU used a 23-3 run to take a 49-30 lead with nine minutes left. Merriweather had eight points and Jermaine Long scored all five of his points during the stretch.

