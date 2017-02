February 18, 2017, 8:30 AM | “Moonlight” won best picture in the drama category at last month’s Golden Globe Awards and has received eight Oscar nominations. It’s based on the story, “In Moonlight Black Boys Look Blue” by Tarell Alvin McCraney. McCraney is a MacArthur genius fellow and was recently named head of the playwriting department at the Yale School of Drama. He joins “CBS This Morning: Saturday” to discuss the film’s message.