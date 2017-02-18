Tunnel Hill, GA-(WDEF) Northwest Whitfield beat Madison Co on Saturday night 68-45 to claim their first ever win in the state tournament.
The Bruins led 27-17 at halftime, but their offense heated up in the second half where they scored 41-points.
Luke Shiflett led NW Whitfield with 27-points.
NW Whitfield Boys Celebrate Their First Ever State Tournament Victory
