NW Whitfield Girls Beat St. Pius X in Opening Round of State Tournament

Tunnel Hill, GA-(WDEF) The Northwest Whitfield girls used a dominating third quarter to get past St. Pius X 44-30 in the opening round of the state tournament.

The Lady Bruins trailed much of the first half before Holly Heath hit a shot off the backboard just before the half ended to tie the game at 16.

NW Whitfield then out-scored St. Pius X 16-2 in third quarter to help seal the victory.

Heath finished the game with 14 points on 6 of 9 shooting from the floor.

Teammate Bria Clemmons also finished with 14-points. She did most of her damage at the foul line, especially in the fourth quarter.

Clemmons finished 8 of 10 at the charity stripe.