Republican Party Biennial has new officers

The Hamilton County Republican Party Reorganization and Bi-ennial Convention was held today.

Several officers and about 350 delegates were appointed today.

This is something that is mandated by the Tennessee Republican Party bylaws.

According to their website, its principals are to promote equal rights, ensure security of its citizens and to look after family values.

We spoke with Immediate Past Chairman Tony Sanders and he says involvement has increased over last year. “Based on some people that made comments earlier; seems to be heavier than it was last year, some more people.”

The newly elected officials begin their new roles starting tomorrow.

