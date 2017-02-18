Saturday Sessions: Margaret Glaspy performs “Somebody to Anybody”

| Singer-songwriter Margaret Glaspy was raised in California, where she played everything from competitive fiddle to marching band trombone, before discovering her passion for the guitar. At 18, she headed east for music school, eventually playing small clubs in New York and Boston. On “CBS This Morning: Saturday,” Glaspy performs “Somebody to Anybody” from her album, “You and I” b/w “Somebody to Anybody.”

