Shooting on Rogers Road

Chattanooga, TN (WDEF) – Police responded to the 4700 block of Rogers Road on reports of a shooting late last evening.

Officers located Cortez Moon, 23, and Terri Dossett, 45, suffering from non-life threatening gunshot wounds. Hamilton County Emergency Medical Services transported both to a local hospital.

Investigators determined that a domestic disorder escalated and the suspect, Corey Moon, 46, shot both victims, leaving the scene before police arrived.

Warrants for Moon have been issued for Aggravated Assault, Attempted Murder, and Unlawful Possession of Firearm.

The Violent Crime Bureau are actively investigating this incident and are asking anyone with information to call 423-698-2525. More will be released when it becomes available.