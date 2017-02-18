Trump holds campaign-style rally in Florida

After a week batting down a string of controversies, President Trump is holding his first post-inauguration campaign-style rally early Saturday evening at a Florida airport.

The president announced the campaign-style rally Wednesday via Twitter. Sean Spicer, the White House press secretary, told reporters earlier this week that the event was “run by the campaign.”

The throwback to Mr. Trump’s presidential campaign is being held at the Orlando-Melbourne International Airport, beginning around 5:20 p.m. ET.

Follow along for live updates:

4:00 p.m. ET Throngs of Trump supporters lined up as far as the eye could see, according to CBS News’ Alicia Amling in Florida. As people are processed through security, they have been given red and white pompoms and “Trump-Pence” campaign signs. Other merchandise displayed included hot pink “Women for Trump” signs, red “Make America Great Again” signs, and “Veterans for Trump” signs.

3:30 p.m. ET President Trump said he was “getting ready for leave” for the Orlando-Melbourne International Airport in a Twitter message.

Getting ready to leave for Melbourne, Florida. See you all soon! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 18, 2017

CBS News’ Alicia Amling contributed to this report.