Vols Breeze to Easy Win Over Missouri

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Grant Williams scored 25 points and Robert Hubbs III added 21 on Saturday as Tennessee breezed to a 90-70 victory over Missouri.

Tennessee (15-12, 7-7 SEC) won for just the second time in its last five games. Missouri (7-19, 2-12) has dropped two straight since a three-game stretch in which it earned its first two SEC wins of the season.

Admiral Schofield scored 17 points and Shembari Phillips had 10 for Tennessee. Terrence Phillips scored 18 points, Jordan Barnett had 11 and Kevin Puryear added 10 for Missouri.

The Volunteers have struggled to preserve double-digit leads this season but capitalized on an early 16-2 run to stay in control of this one pretty much from start to finish.

After Missouri’s Cullen VanLeer gave Missouri a 2-0 lead 54 seconds into the game, the Tigers wouldn’t get another basket for over eight minutes. Tennessee scored 13 straight points during one portion of that Missouri drought.

