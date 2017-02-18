Weather Update: Sunday, February 19, 2017

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – Well above average temperatures are here!

Some clouds and patchy fog early on Sunday will give way to plenty of sunshine for the afternoon.

Temperatures will be about 15° above average with highs around 70°.

Sunshine and 70° temperatures continue into Monday.

More clouds around by Wednesday with a few possible showers. Clouds stick around for Thursday and the end of the week.

Best chance for rain is late Friday into Saturday as a cold front comes through – could see some rumbles of thunder with that front as well.

Temperatures drop back to where they should be for mid February behind the front. Highs in the mid 50’s next Saturday.