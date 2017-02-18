Welding Competition held in Soddy Daisy

Soddy-Daisy, Tenn. (WDEF) — The American Welding Society held its 8th annual competition in Soddy Daisy today.

Sequoyah High School hosted 45 students from the secondary and post-secondary age group.

They’re judged on code requirements and a bend test.

Competitors competed in various types of standardized pipe and grove welding.

Students learn valuable job skills they can carry with them after graduation.

“If the welder can demonstrate that they meet the requirements of that code, then they’ll leave here today with a piece of paper signed by the American Welding Society and stamped by a certified welding inspector that says that they have the ability to make that weld in that position,” says Dusti Jones with the American Welding Society.

Students came as far as Oakridge and Crossville to compete in today’s event.