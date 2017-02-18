Will the Affordable Care Act really go under the knife?

February 18, 2017, 8:02 AM | One of the signature Republican issues is repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said the GOP will be going it alone on the issue, at least in the early months. Robert Draper, writer-at-large for the New York Times Magazine, joins “CBS This Morning: Saturday” to discuss the potential impacts of the GOP health care plan, and whether Democratic opposition has any leverage.