“Billions” star Damian Lewis

February 19, 2017, 10:17 AM | It’s no surprise Damian Lewis has created another indelible character: American hedge fund manager Bobby “Axe” Axelrod on the Showtime series “Billions.” Yet the former star of “Band of Brothers” and “Homeland” is actually an upper-crust Brit. Correspondent Jim Axelrod visits with Lewis in London, when the Emmy- and Golden Globe-winning actor laughed, “Oddly, the irony is that coming from a white-collar British background, I tend to play blue-collar Americans!”