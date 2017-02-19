Calendar: Week of February 20

Here’s a look at the week ahead on our “Sunday Morning” Calendar:



Monday is Presidents’ Day. The post office and financial markets are closed. Stores, on the other hand, are wide open.



On Tuesday, we say farewell to Bao Bao. The popular giant panda has been on loan to the Smithsonian National Zoo since her birth in 2013. As agreed, she’s heading home to China.

Bao Bao takes a bow Four-and-a-half-month-old giant panda cub makes her debut at National Zoo

Wednesday, the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) gets underway outside Washington. Vice President Mike Pence is among the scheduled speakers.

Conservative Political Action Conference at the Gaylord National Resort & Conference Center, National Harbor, Md. (February 22-25)



Thursday, the curtain goes up on a revival of “Sunday in the Park With George” at the newly-restored Hudson Theatre on Broadway. Annaleigh Ashford and Jake Gyllenhaal star.



On Friday, “Diana: Her Fashion Story,” a new exhibition of clothes worn by Princess Diana, opens at Kensington Palace in London.

Princess Diana: A photo album Charismatic and big-hearted, she was a superstar in a royal family, and a tabloid fixture whose life ended tragically short 19 years ago on Augus…

And Saturday, the 37th annual Razzie awards are handed out in Hollywood, celebrating the worst films and performances of the year. If you’re curious, “Zoolander 2” has the most nominations.