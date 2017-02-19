Calendar: Week of February 20

Here’s a look at the week ahead on our “Sunday Morning” Calendar:
Monday is Presidents’ Day. The post office and financial markets are closed. Stores, on the other hand, are wide open.
On Tuesday, we say farewell to Bao Bao. The popular giant panda has been on loan to the Smithsonian National Zoo since her birth in 2013. As agreed, she’s heading home to China.
Wednesday, the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) gets underway outside Washington. Vice President Mike Pence is among the scheduled speakers.
Thursday, the curtain goes up on a revival of “Sunday in the Park With George” at the newly-restored Hudson Theatre on Broadway. Annaleigh Ashford and Jake Gyllenhaal star.
On Friday, “Diana: Her Fashion Story,” a new exhibition of clothes worn by Princess Diana, opens at Kensington Palace in London.
And Saturday, the 37th annual Razzie awards are handed out in Hollywood, celebrating the worst films and performances of the year. If you’re curious, “Zoolander 2” has the most nominations.
