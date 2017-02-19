Dominican Republic radio hosts killed during Facebook Live broadcast

(CNN) – As followers of Luis Manuel Medina’s Facebook Live video watched another of his radio monologues on Tuesday, two loud bangs rang out.

Viewers heard a woman yell. They then watched Medina look up from his microphone, his eyes tracking something off-camera. The video abruptly ends.

Medina, along with his radio co-worker Leonidas Martinez, were shot and killed Tuesday while hosting their radio program in San Pedro de Macoris in the Dominican Republic, attorney general Jean Rodriguez said in a statement

The Facebook Live video that appears to show the final moments of Medina’s life remains up on his page , flooded by commenters mourning his death.