Group plans ‘Week of Advocacy and Action’ in Chattanooga

Chattanooga, Tenn. (WDEF) — Monday kicks off a ‘Week of Advocacy and Action’ at Miller Park in downtown.

‘Recess Coalition for Chattanooga’ is a grassroots organization.

They advocate for inclusiveness and equality.

The week long rally’s goal is to grab the attention of Tennessee’s Senators and Congressman.

They say their letter responses are not enough.

This coalition helps bring everyone together.

Kelley Elliott, a Recess Coalition Partner says, “We don’t believe that they’re listening to us and so it’s a way now that we now have a platform to be heard and heard collectively These issues are non-partisan.”

Topics will range from the environment, to immigration and Obamacare.

