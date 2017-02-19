Gruesome find in basement of home called a “messy” crime scene

PEABODY, Mass. — Multiple people were found dead in the basement of a Peabody home, Essex District Attorney Jon Blodgett said Sunday, CBS Boston reports.

Blodgett told reporters that a woman ran from the home on Farm Avenue Saturday night, flagging down a driver and saying that a crime had been committed there.

Sources told WBZ-TV chief investigative reporter Cheryl Fiandaca that police found several body parts and a bloody crime scene.

Blodgett said there was an active homicide investigation, and that x-ray equipment and K-9 units were being brought to the scene.

“The crime scene is very difficult right now, it’s quite messy,” said Blodgett. “We’re doing our best to sift through this. It takes time. The medical examiner’s office is on the way, and we’re using all those resources to ascertain exactly what happened at this property.”

Sources also told Fiandaca that police had made drug and gun-related arrests at the home in the past.

Peabody and Massachusetts State Police were trying to determine just how many bodies were in the home Sunday afternoon.