In the media “the enemy”? Pentagon chief weighs in

WASHINGTON — Defense Secretary Jim Mattis says he has no issues with the media, despite his boss’ condemnation that the “fake news media” is “the enemy of the American people.”

The Pentagon chief says he’s had some contentious times with members of the media, but adds the press is a constituency he deals with.

He also rebuffed suggestions that disarray at the White House is affecting the military. His comments came days after the White House national security adviser was forced to resign.

Mattis says at a news conference in the United Arab Emirates that at times democracy is “quite sporting.” But he says the military’s job is to hold the line while the government sorts out the way ahead.

Says Mattis: “We don’t have any disarray inside the military, and that’s where my responsibility lies.”

Meanwhile, the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee said Mr. Trump is behaving like a “tin-pot dictator” by making comments criticizing the news media.

Rep. Adam Schiff of California described Trump’s tweet last week as “the most devastating” and “the most alarming” in attacking the First Amendment right to a free press.

Schiff said he agrees with Republican Sen. John McCain, who said a free press is vital “to preserve democracy as we know it.” Schiff says the country is confronting a “new war of ideas” – authoritarianism vs. democracy.

The reactions to Mr. Trump’s comments come as Reince Priebus, the White House chief of staff, advised Americans to take Mr. Trump’s attacks on the media “seriously.”

“There’s been a debate about when to take the president seriously,” CBS’ John Dickerson said in a “Face the Nation” interview with Priebus Saturday. “He recently tweeted that the press was the enemy of the American people. Should we take that seriously from him?”

“Well, I think you should take it seriously,” Priebus replied. “I think that the problem we’ve got is that we’re talking about bogus stories like the one in the New York Times, that we’ve had constant contact with Russian officials. The next day, the Wall Street Journal had a story that the intel community was not giving the president a full intelligence briefing. Both stories grossly inaccurate, overstated, overblown, and it’s total garbage.”

Sources told CBS News there is a “chill” in the flow of intelligence to the White House, both because of comments from the president about the intelligence community and anxiety over the handling of sensitive information about Russian interference in the 2016 election.