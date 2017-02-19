Legendary Howard basketball coach passes away

Chattanooga, Tenn. (WDEF) — Legendary Howard High School basketball coach Henry Bowles passed away early Sunday morning.

Bowles coached at his Alma mater for 39 years, including 29 as boys’ basketball coach.

He guided the Hustlin’ Tigers to the state tournament 16 times, finishing as runners-up twice.

When he stepped down from coaching in 1998, he had the second-most wins in state history with a record of 616 win to only 260 loses.

He was inducted into the TSSAA hall of fame in 2003.

In 1997, the gym at Howard was named in his honor.

Bowles was 80 years old.

**Photo: TSSAA