Local group rescues dogs from South Korea

Chattanooga, Tenn. (WDEF) — Chattanooga welcomed some four legged South Korean immigrants today.

Southern Comfort Maltese Rescue is a charitable organization that rescues Maltese and toy breeds.

It is the first international save for the non-profit, which took more than a year.

These dogs came in from the Dallas area and with a few volunteers helped bring them in for adoption.

Cynthia Brundage is the president of Southern Comfort Maltese Rescue. She says, “Well, because they’re bringing them into the United States and they’ve got to go somewhere so we’ll take some and we like to be part of the movement to stop these dog meat farms.”

Brundage says they’re in need for more foster parents.

She says applicants are heavily vetted through background checks and home visits.

Families with children under 10-years-old do not qualify.

Volunteer Gail Waldrop was one of the drivers that saved these dogs. She says, “The most rewarding part is when I get the news that they’ve been adopted. These dogs come in sometimes with nothing.”

Dogs start at around $100 and are up to date on all medical and dental care.