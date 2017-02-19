Police: Man kills mom, sets home ablaze, shoots at cops during 50-mile chase

HUDSON, Wis. (CBS News) — Authorities in western Wisconsin say a 28-year-old man fatally stabbed his mother and then shot at police during a chase that ended when he killed himself in Minnesota.

St. Croix County sheriff’s deputies were called late Saturday to “a violent domestic dispute.” The sheriff’s office says Logan Reese stabbed his mother, 49-year-old Charlene Wold, and beat another family member at her home near Hudson.

Wold was pronounced dead in an ambulance. Authorities began heading to Reese’s home in Glenwood City when a neighbor reported the suspect’s apartment was on fire.

Reese later fired at a police officer who was following his car. Reese continued firing at police during a 50-mile chase that ended when he crashed in east-central Minnesota.

CBS Minnesota reports that Reese eventually crashed near Highway 8 in Taylors Falls. He fired more rounds at officers before shooting and killing himself.

Highway 8 was closed for a time after the shooting, the station reported.

The incident remains under investigation. The Chisago County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation in Minnesota. The St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation in Wisconsin.