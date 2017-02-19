President Trump's motorcade hit by wood; 5 students face charges

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Authorities say a vehicle in President Donald Trump’s motorcade was struck by a “2×4” and five middle school students are now facing charges.

JUST IN: PBSO says 5 local teens to be charged with throwing part of 2×4 at Pres Trump’s motorcade Friday on Southern Blvd. @CBS12 pic.twitter.com/Ux7dRdPGEk — Greg Angel (@NewsGuyGreg) February 19, 2017

Palm Beach County Sheriff’s office spokeswoman Teri Barbera said in a statement Saturday that the incident happened Friday around 1:45 p.m.

The sheriff’s office tweeted a photo of the wood that allegedly struck the motorcade:

We have ID’d Juveniles who threw a 2 x 4 at Presidential Motorcade.

A juvenile from a local middle school confessed to throwing the 2 x 4. pic.twitter.com/798MdQRukJ — PBSO (@PBCountySheriff) February 18, 2017

Officers assisting the U.S. Secret Service reported that a vehicle in the motorcade had been struck by what was believed to be a small, hard object.

Several members of the motorcade returned to the scene after completing the motorcade to look for witnesses and objects along the roadway.

CBS affiliate WPEC reports that the teens, who are not being identified because they are minors, all attend local middle schools and one confessed to the incident.

Charges will be filed with the Palm Beach County States Attorney’s Office.

No additional information was given.