Small plane goes down in New Jersey neighborhood

NEW YORK — A small plane went down Sunday morning in Bayonne, New Jersey, officials said.

According to CBS New York, the Bayonne Office of Emergency Management said the plane crashed on Avenue E between 41st and 42nd streets, and advised the public to avoid the area.

Photos taken at the scene and shared on social media showed parts of the plane scattered around a residential block with police and fire crews surrounding them.

Details on the crash and on any possible injuries were not immediately available.

